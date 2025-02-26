Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.07), Zacks reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%.
Snowflake stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.20. 10,571,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $235.66.
In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,810 shares of company stock worth $63,340,544 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
