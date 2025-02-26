Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First United (FUNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First United (NASDAQ: FUNC):

2/24/2025 – First United was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2025 – First United was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2025 – First United was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2025 – First United was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2025 – First United was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

First United Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FUNC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. 24,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.81. First United Co. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get First United Co alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. First United had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First United by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First United in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in First United by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First United during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.