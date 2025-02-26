Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First United (FUNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First United (NASDAQ: FUNC):
- 2/24/2025 – First United was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/16/2025 – First United was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/8/2025 – First United was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/7/2025 – First United was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2025 – First United was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
First United Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of FUNC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. 24,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.81. First United Co. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. First United had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.
