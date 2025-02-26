ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 10.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 823,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 667,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

ATRenew Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $759.66 million, a PE ratio of -62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

