Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares were down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.23). Approximately 18,402,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 3,555,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.40).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The firm has a market cap of £913.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,714,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,714,340 ($2,172,801.01). 55.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

