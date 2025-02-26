Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 193,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 73,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Western Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Western Resources

(Get Free Report)

Western Resources Corp is a resource company focused on the development of its potash project in Canada owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp, located in Southern Saskatchewan. Its objectives are to successfully complete Phase I of the Milestone Project to prove a new mining technology, which will then be applied to Phase 2 and 3 to develop potash deposit at an environmentally friendly model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.