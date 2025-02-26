Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Aston Bay Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68.
About Aston Bay
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
