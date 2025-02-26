Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1403370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Several research firms have commented on AOT. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

