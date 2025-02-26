Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – February 25th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, Nuvve, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks represent shares in companies that focus on renewable energy production or supportive technologies, such as solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric power systems. These stocks provide investors an opportunity to contribute to environmental sustainability while potentially benefiting from the growing market and policy shifts towards cleaner energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 469,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,446. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 229,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,528. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 288,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,630. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.12. 27,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,607. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.05 million, a PE ratio of 437.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 12,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVEW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 69,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

NASDAQ NVVEW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

NWTN (NWTNW)

NASDAQ NWTNW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 30,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,857. The company's 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

NASDAQ NWTNW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

