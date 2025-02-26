Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – February 26th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Hims & Hers Health, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks represent companies with a market capitalization that falls between small cap and large cap firms, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These companies often offer a balance of growth potential and stability, presenting a moderate level of risk and reward to investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,675,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,996,742. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 38,478,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,487,486. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 95,544,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,965,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.24.

