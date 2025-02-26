Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – February 26th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, publishing, or distribution of video games, as well as hardware and related technologies. Investors in these stocks are essentially betting on the future success of the gaming industry and its creators, with the performance of these stocks often tied to consumer trends, technological innovation, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. 11,501,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,439,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.38. 4,764,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,142. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.20. 535,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 419,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $212.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39.

