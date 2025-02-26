North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% annually over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE NOA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,547. The firm has a market cap of $502.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOA shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

