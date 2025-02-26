Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 201,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,870. The company has a market cap of $637.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

