Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1243 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 92,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.