Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $14.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.88. 1,962,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,238. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

