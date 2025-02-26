National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.
A number of analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Vision from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
