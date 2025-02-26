AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.0 million-$460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.2 million.

AVDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of AVDX stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.22. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $152,335.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,118.72. The trade was a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,381,033 shares in the company, valued at $118,343,776.20. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,693 shares of company stock worth $916,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

