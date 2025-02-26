Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 11.6 %

INTU traded up $64.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $619.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,802. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 52 week low of $553.24 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.