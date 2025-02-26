Top Bank Stocks Worth Watching – February 26th

Invesco QQQ, Intuit, Vertiv, Fiserv, JPMorgan Chase & Co., NU, and Fiserv are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares representing ownership in banks, which are financial institutions that provide services such as deposit taking, lending, and investment management. These stocks are traded on public exchanges, allowing investors to gain exposure to the financial sector and benefit from the bank’s profitability, though they also carry risks related to economic cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $519.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,512,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,814,617. The firm has a market cap of $330.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.54. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU traded up $69.51 on Wednesday, reaching $625.14. 2,342,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,734. Intuit has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $607.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $7.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. 8,835,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,638,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

FISV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.09. 3,779,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.40. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.88. 2,617,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $726.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,369,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,820,059. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. NU has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

NYSE FI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.21. 1,832,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.94 and its 200-day moving average is $199.86. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $237.99.

