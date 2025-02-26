Graeme Ashley Hepworth Sells 308 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$52,257.10.

Graeme Ashley Hepworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$53,938.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$170.80. 916,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,191. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$130.44 and a 52 week high of C$180.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$172.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$169.24. The stock has a market cap of C$241.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

