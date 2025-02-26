ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $950.88 and last traded at $952.05. 577,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,630,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $922.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

The firm has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a PE ratio of 137.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,046.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total value of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,892.65. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,106. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

