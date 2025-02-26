Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 19.6% – What’s Next?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.06 ($0.04). Approximately 79,443,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,192% from the average daily volume of 6,150,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Seeing Machines Trading Down 19.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

In related news, insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,674.27). Also, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £7,982,637.60 ($10,117,411.41). 13.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

