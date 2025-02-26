Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.890-10.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.18.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $65.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,941. Intuit has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $607.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.55. The stock has a market cap of $173.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

