NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Director Britt E. Ide Sells 702 Shares

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,640. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 796,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,236,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,978,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,275,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

