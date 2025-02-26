EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) versus Toast (NYSE:TOST) Head to Head Survey

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo N/A N/A N/A Toast 0.40% 1.54% 0.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Toast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

EVmo has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EVmo and Toast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Toast 1 12 10 0 2.39

Toast has a consensus target price of $40.09, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Toast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than EVmo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVmo and Toast”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Toast $4.96 billion 3.57 -$246.00 million ($0.01) -3,760.80

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Summary

Toast beats EVmo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

