Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Sells $199,061.02 in Stock

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.23. 46,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.68 and a 12-month high of $214.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enpro by 102.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enpro by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enpro by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

