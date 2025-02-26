Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar Sells 16,333 Shares

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,551.94. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,950,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,586,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 1.91. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 771.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

