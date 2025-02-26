Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of TRIN stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 899,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

