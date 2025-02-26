Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Insider Purchases £9,625 in Stock

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) insider Edward Buttery bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,625 ($12,198.99).

Taylor Maritime Investments stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 61.60 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 96,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,267. Taylor Maritime Investments Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 59.60 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.10). The company has a market capitalization of £200.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

