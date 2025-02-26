ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0 million-$34.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.3 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS.

ON24 Trading Down 5.0 %

ON24 stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 108,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.52. ON24 has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $50,429.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 568,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,830.15. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $42,307.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 408,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,684.37. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,727. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

