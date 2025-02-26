Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS EXETF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 4,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.
About Extendicare
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.