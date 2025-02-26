Esports Stocks To Watch Today – February 25th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of companies that participate in the competitive video gaming industry. These companies might be involved in game development, event organization, streaming services, or hardware manufacturing, and their stocks provide investors exposure to the rapidly growing esports market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 1,546,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.04. 105,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,669. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 269,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,499. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.96. The stock had a trading volume of 38,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,909. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.12. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 228,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,589. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.98.

