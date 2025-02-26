Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 14th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 3.1 %
PEYUF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 83,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,911. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Read More
