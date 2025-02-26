Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 14th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 3.1 %

PEYUF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 83,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,911. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

