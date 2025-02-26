Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.96. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 472 shares.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

