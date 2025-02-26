Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Stock Price Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 562,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 262,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$79.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

