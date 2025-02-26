WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 132,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 34,442 shares.The stock last traded at $98.49 and had previously closed at $99.43.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,719,000 after buying an additional 62,693 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 359,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,592,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 165,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

