Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading 18.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). Approximately 685,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,069% from the average daily volume of 58,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
Kropz Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £14.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.24.
About Kropz
Kropz is an emerging plant nutrient producer with an advanced stage phosphate mining project in South Africa and a phosphate project in the Republic of Congo (‘RoC’). The vision of the Kropz Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.
Read More
