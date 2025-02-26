Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.67 and last traded at $83.48. 664,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,399,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 9,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

