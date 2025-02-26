Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.67 and last traded at $83.48. 664,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,399,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
