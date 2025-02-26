NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 32720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $614.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFXI. FMR LLC grew its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

