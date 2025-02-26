UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZD. Barclays boosted their price target on Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 7.9 %

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

ZD traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 400,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

