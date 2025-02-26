Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,795,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,281 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

