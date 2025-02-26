3,122 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by LifeGoal Wealth Advisors

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ndwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. EQ LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $546.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.92 and a 200-day moving average of $537.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

