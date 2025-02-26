Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 162.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $513.32 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.54. The stock has a market cap of $326.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.