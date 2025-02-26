Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 22,986 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 17,244 put options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLP traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.90. 11,551,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.61. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $84.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $6,839,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 68,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.