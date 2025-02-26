Best Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 26th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, and Arcadium Lithium are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in the extraction, production, or processing of lithium—a key component in batteries used for electric vehicles and other energy storage systems. Due to the growing demand for renewable energy technologies, these stocks are often closely watched by investors aiming to capitalize on the surging need for lithium in the global market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.37. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.85 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $471.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. 1,015,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,299. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $143.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.67. 1,161,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 1,969,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,701. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,091,246. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

