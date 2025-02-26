National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$161.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.
BMO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.23.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMO
Bank of Montreal Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal
In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.