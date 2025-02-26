National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$153.00 to C$161.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.23.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

TSE BMO traded down C$0.97 on Wednesday, reaching C$148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 939,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,055. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$109.02 and a 12-month high of C$151.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.64. The stock has a market cap of C$107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.