InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.25 at National Bankshares

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Shares of IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.98. 232,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,966. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$14.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

