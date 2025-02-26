National Bankshares Downgrades Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) to Sector Perform

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$16.00. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INE. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.59.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
About Innergex Renewable Energy
For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.
