Stantec (TSE:STN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$130.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.33.

Stantec stock traded up C$6.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$126.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,142. The firm has a market cap of C$14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.28. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$103.48 and a twelve month high of C$126.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

In other news, Director Vito Culmone bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

