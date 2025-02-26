Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec
Stantec Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Vito Culmone bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.