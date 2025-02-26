Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Gregory Romero acquired 1,600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.95 per share, with a total value of C$70,319.84.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TC Energy stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 928,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,724. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.32. The stock has a market cap of C$65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities set a C$73.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.25.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.